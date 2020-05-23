Enhanced risk of severe storms today

Memorial Day weekend will start off with thunderstorms across the QCA, and some of them could strong.

Much of the Quad-City area is at a Level 3 “enhanced” risk of severe weather Saturday. Right now, rotating storms with hail and possibly tornadoes are the main threat.

Times to watch are around midday and into the afternoon.

Most of the storms should be done by evening.

