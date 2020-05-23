1  of  2
Breaking News
Rock Island County Board rejects sale of Hope Creek Iowa governor: ‘We’re ready to care for Iowans’
1  of  2
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Enhanced risk of severe storms today

Weather

by: , Local 4 Meteorologist

Posted: / Updated:
Severe weather map

Severe Weather Links

National Weather Service - Storm Prediction Center

Today's Storm Reports

Quad Cities NWS Storm Preparedness Page

American Red Cross - Thunderstorm Safety

Memorial Day weekend will start off with thunderstorms across the QCA, and some of them could strong.

Much of the Quad-City area is at a Level 3 “enhanced” risk of severe weather Saturday. Right now, rotating storms with hail and possibly tornadoes are the main threat.

Times to watch are around midday and into the afternoon.

Most of the storms should be done by evening.

As always, keep an eye on OurQuadCities.com, the Local 4 News WHBF Facebook page, and Local 4 News on-air for updates through the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss