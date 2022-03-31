This morning the latest update on the drought monitor was released from NOAA. With all of the extra rainfall we received last week we saw improvements in this week’s update which was expected.

Next week’s update could have more improvement as well, especially as this month’s rain totals coming in a bit above average! Between now and the next update cycle (data is collected through Tuesday, then released on Thursday), we have a few more chances for rain again on Saturday and the start of next week.

Here is a closer look at the latest drought monitor update compared to last week’s update.