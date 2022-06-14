Following Monday’s warm-up, the heat will only intensify through the day ahead.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday.

A full day of sunshine & breezy southwest winds will drive temperatures rapidly toward 95-100° by the afternoon hours of Tuesday. Combined with humidity, this will mean several hours of heat index values around 110°.

Today’s forecast high of 99° in the QC will be our hottest temperature since 2018.

The steamy weather continues into Wednesday, until a cold front moves in toward Wednesday evening. This front will spark storms over eastern Iowa. Some of these could be severe as they head toward the Mississippi during the evening hours.