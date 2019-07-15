Excessive Heat Watch: Hottest stretch since 2012

It’s been awhile since the mercury approached 100° for multiple days in a row around the Quad Cities. Seven years actually.

Sadly, it looks like we’ll do just that later this week.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the entire area from Wednesday through Saturday.

The combination of heat and humidity is expected to push heat indices near 100-110°. And remember, that’s possibly for four straight days.

Because of the duration AND intensity of this heat, it’s a good idea to take precautions.

Avoid spending long stretches of time outdoors during the day. If you are outside, cut down on any strenuous physical activity. Most importantly, stay hydrated!