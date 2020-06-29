Expecting a hot and humid week

Over the next few days, temperatures will feel rather unpleasant.

Highs are expected to rise into the upper 80s and even a few 90s across the QCA.

A surplus of moisture will be present making temperatures feel much warmer than they actually are.

Dew points over the next few days will be in the 70s which feels very sticky. When mixed with air temps in the upper 80s and 90s, feel like temps will be in the upper 90s.

When this much moisture is present and mixed with a decent amount of sunshine, pop up afternoon thunderstorms are common.

Tomorrow (Monday) is expected to feel really warm, but will be just shy of meeting the criteria for issuing a heat advisory. This could be the warmest heat index of the season so far.

When temperatures get this warm it’s always a good idea to check the back seat when exiting vehicles. Temperatures with in a car can rise rapidly to dangerous levels.