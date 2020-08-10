Expecting severe weather this afternoon

As the morning hours have gone on, new data came out showing an elevated risk for severe weather this afternoon.

A radar scan as of 9:17 this morning shows that line of strong storms in western and central Iowa with numerous severe thunderstorm warnings due to strong winds and hail.

We can expect those storms here in the Quad Cities between 12 and 3 pm today. The main threat this afternoon is damaging winds.

The threat for hail and tornadoes is low but we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.

The flash flooding threat also appears low as heavy rain moves through out area, but due to the dry soil and quick moving storms the threat will remain isolated.

We will be keeping track of these storms this afternoon as they progress, make sure to stay weather aware as well!