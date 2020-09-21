Fall Equinox and more warmth this week

Believe it or not, the change of seasons is upon us.

The Fall (or “Autumnal”) Equinox arrives Tuesday morning. All parts of the Earth will receive about the same amount of daylight.

Of course, for us in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s downhill from here.

Starting Tuesday, the sun will set before 7 PM.

Sunsets after 7:00 don’t return until we spring forward to Daylight Saving Time in March.

Despite the change in season, no significant fall cool-down is expected just yet.

Temperatures will top the upper 70s to low 80s through the week ahead. Our normal high in this part of September is about 75°.