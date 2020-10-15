Fall Freeze: Sharply cooler temperatures ahead

Wednesday’s 80° temperatures are gone for sure.

After some unseasonable warmth, the QCA is headed for a Friday morning freeze.

With a cool northwest wind, temperatures will climb only into the 50s this afternoon under sunny skies.

Skies will remain clear tonight, and winds will finally calm down. This will allow temperatures to plummet into the 30s area-wide, with some upper 20s possible.

Freezing temperatures are most likely east of the Mississippi. Frost is possible elsewhere, although the air might actually end up being too dry.

A weak system will arrive right on the heals of the chilly overnight air. A couple showers are possible Friday morning. With the atmosphere still very cold, a stray snowflake or some very brief mixed precipitation can’t be ruled out.