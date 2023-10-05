The summerlike temperatures have officially come to an end! If you enjoy the cold temperatures – well they have officially arrived. Earlier this evening a strong cold front came through the viewing area. Although the temperatures didn’t drop immediately, we will notice a significant difference throughout the late night hours and starting tomorrow. There were a few scattered showers for some parts of the area. That being said, we will be holding onto another chance for light showers tomorrow afternoon.

Expect more clouds than sunshine tomorrow with breezy conditions -wind gusts could be up to 30 mph. If you are heading out tomorrow evening for some Friday night football, you’ll definitely need a heavy jacket!