Falling temps by the end of this week

So far January has been abnormally warm to start off 2021. Average temperatures for the majority of this month are supposed to be around 31 degrees. So far the average high temperature for this month is at about 33º, 2º above what this month should be.

Coming up later this week we’ll have another chance for some below normal temperatures, but we see a good chance of that colder air sticking around for the last week of January.

The jet stream will begin to push north a bit this week, warming up temps by Wednesday. The jet and the accompanied Southwesterly winds we will be seeing temperatures rise to above normal again.

Highs by Wednesday will be just shy of 40 degrees. With the nice temps it is looking to get rather windy which will likely drag the feel like temperatures down a bit but the big cool down comes Thursday.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning the jet stream is expected to push south again. This will direct winds to become Northwesterly and breezy. With this colder air mass in place, highs will fall from the upper 30s Wednesday to the mid 20s Friday afternoon. With that, lows headed into this weekend are expected to fall into the single digits.

Along with this cool down we do see our next chances for snow by late Saturday night and into Sunday.