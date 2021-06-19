Father’s Day storms

As of today (June 19th) the Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe weather for Father’s Day. There will be two round of thunderstorms tomorrow. There are chances of a few cells being severe in the morning but the best chances will be later in the day.

The First round of storms arrives around 10 AM and will last through the early afternoon. The main threats with the first batch of storms will be damaging winds and hail.

The second round of storms is expected to the be worst of the two rounds. This will arrive around 5 PM and go to 11 PM. As a cold front pushes southward this will likely break any caps in place from the first round and trigger numerous thunderstorms. The main threats with the evening storms will be damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding.

The initial storms arrive early as a warm front will destabilize the area bringing the first round of severe weather.

The second batch arrives around 5 PM. These storms will most likely be the worst of the day as stronger lifting mechanisms will be present as well as more heat and energy due to a brief dry period in the late afternoon.

Again the main threats tomorrow will be the following.

Hail up to 2 inches in diameter, winds gusting up to 75+ mph, isolated tornadoes as well as localized flash flooding.

Father’s Day plans will most likely be impacted! Make sure you have several ways to get weather information tomorrow and stay weather aware! We will continue to keep you updated on the developing storms tomorrow on social media, right here on ourquadcities.com, as well as on-air on CBS Local 4 and Fox 18.