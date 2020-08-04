Feeling like fall for now

Temperatures yesterday and today certainly feel at lot more like September weather rather than summer weather in August.

Normally in August the overall average is around 83.8ºF, where as today’s average is 85ºF. Today, we will stay at least 10º below the normal.

Thanks to a large trough in the upper atmosphere bringing in cooler air aloft, and high pressure at the surface pulling the cooler Canadian air to the surface.

This cooler trend will come to an end headed into the end of the week. The area of high pressure will pass to the South East of the QCA shifting winds from the south, bringing with it warmer more humid air.

Because of this temperatures will go from the mid 70s today into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.