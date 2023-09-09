The weekend has not been too bad overall. We had some sunshine with comfortable temperatures. While the area has had sunny and cloudy skies, there has not been any rain. So far this month the Quad Cities has not received hardly any rainfall. The last time that the area received over an inch of rain was on August 11th and just about a quarter of an inch on the 14th. Due to the lack of rainfall, the drought conditions have not improved. This has put the Quad Cities area in at least a moderate drought while counties of the west and south are in a severe drought.