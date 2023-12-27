We’ve had quite the streak going without having any snow in the area. Yesterday, there was a big winter storm in the Central and Northern Great Plains. The low pressure system that was over Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas, shifted east into Missouri over night.

This system is now bringing the viewing area bands of mixed precipitation to start off our Wednesday morning. We’ve also had way above average temperatures – highs in the 50s over the holiday weekend! That being said, little to no accumulations are expected in the Quad Cities.

While we going to be clearing out in the afternoon/evening hours, another low pressure system over the Great Lakes will be shifting South/Southeast towards our viewing area. This will bring us another possibility to see more widespread snow and rain.

Drier conditions are on track for the last weekend of the year!