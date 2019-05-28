Flash flood threat looms large Tuesday night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

QUAD CITIES - The chance for severe t'storms goes up quite a bit late this evening ion the Quad Cities. We could see large hail and damaging winds.

But the biggest threat actually comes from flash flooding later tonight.

All area soil is saturated and can not hold additional rounds of heavy rain. That leads to excessive runoff and can can quickly escalate to flash flooding.

And tonight, you guessed it, there';s more heavy rain in the forecast. We could see another 1 to 2 inches of rain between 6 p.m. and midnight.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight, and we'll let you know once more warnings are issued.