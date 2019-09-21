Flash Flood Watch: Widespread heavy rain into Sunday

Make sure the sump pumps are working and turned on.

Showers & thunderstorms will continue to spread across the QCA tonight and through much of Sunday.

Feeding on impressive amounts of moisture, a widespread 2″ of rain is very possible by Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts — perhaps 3-4″ — not out of the question.

Because of this, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect area-wide tonight all the way through Sunday.

Who should pay the most attention to this? Anyone who is near a smaller river, creek, or stream, any low-lying spot that easily gets wet, or urban areas with lots of paved surfaces.

This should all come to an end on Sunday night, with sunshine returning Monday.