Flash Flood Watch: Widespread heavy rain into Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Make sure the sump pumps are working and turned on.

Showers & thunderstorms will continue to spread across the QCA tonight and through much of Sunday.

Feeding on impressive amounts of moisture, a widespread 2″ of rain is very possible by Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts — perhaps 3-4″ — not out of the question.

Because of this, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect area-wide tonight all the way through Sunday.

Who should pay the most attention to this? Anyone who is near a smaller river, creek, or stream, any low-lying spot that easily gets wet, or urban areas with lots of paved surfaces.

This should all come to an end on Sunday night, with sunshine returning Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog