Flash flooding possible again tonight

Following intense rainfall over parts of western Illinois yesterday, more rain is in the forecast tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight.

Because parts of the QCA saw 2-4″+ of rain Friday, soils are saturated and won’t be able to absorb much additional water.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight south & east of the Quad Cities. Rainfall of 1″ is possible across much of the QCA, but the watch area is particularly vulnerable after last night.

Water can rise quickly in small creeks & stream, and on low-lying terrain.

As always, avoid driving on flooded roadways.