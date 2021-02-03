Flash freeze & blowing snow Thursday

This forecast is current as of Thursday morning, February 3rd.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the QC area Thursday & Thursday night.

What to Know

Rain & freezing rain will arrive in the QCA early Thursday morning

The rain will transition to snow by Thursday afternoon

Plummeting temps & gusty winds will make travel hazardous by Thursday evening

Drizzle, then rain will move into eastern Iowa around 6-8 AM Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be cold enough that slippery spots could form early in the morning. Readings rise into the mid-30s by mid-morning, ending the ice threat for a time.

A cold front arriving Thursday afternoon will change the rain to snow. Winds will gust above 30 mph into the night, making blizzard conditions possible.

Temperatures will also plunge from the 30s into the 10s by evening. This will cause a flash freeze of the rain & melted snow from earlier in the day.

Slick roads & low visibility will make travel treacherous Thursday night into Friday morning.