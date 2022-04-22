Following a few showers overnight, heavy rain is still in the cards for parts of the QCA today.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 PM tonight for much of the area along & north of I-80. Total rainfall could reach 3″ today in the watch area.

That much rain in a few hours could cause flash flooding.

Low-lying areas, small creeks & streams, and urban locations are at highest risk.

Most of the rain will fall the first half of today. A warm front lifting in from the south will push most of the showers & storms farther north by this afternoon.

That front will also push 75-80° temperatures into the southern QCA. Up along Hwy. 20, highs will only near 60°.

Widespread 80° highs are still on track for Saturday. Winds will be strong however, gusting up to 40 mph at times.