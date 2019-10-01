Flooding to worsen by weekend

QC area rivers will be climbing out of their banks in the coming days, bringing yet another round of flooding this year.

It’s all due to significant rainfall over the past few weeks, and more forecast in the coming days.

Here’s the latest projections for a few area river gauges.

Mississippi River: Levels in the Quad Cities will rise approximately 3 feet, passing flood stage, then cresting in Moderate flood stage later this weekend.

Similar flooding will occur farther downstream, including at Muscatine, New Boston, Keithsburg, Oquawka, & Burlington.

Rock River: Levels at Moline will rise another foot, from Minor into Moderate flood stage, where the river will crest later this weekend.

Wapsipinicon River: The Wapsi near DeWitt should jump about 2.5 feet in the coming days, cresting very close to Moderate flood stage this weekend.

You can always check river levels from across the QCA anytime at OurQuadCities.com/riverlevels.