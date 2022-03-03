Yesterday’s cold front has kicked out the 60°+ highs, and we’ll be replacing them with snow flurries instead today.

The snow will be mainly light and scattered, lasting through about mid-morning. Little to no accumulation is expected & travel impacts will be minimal.

Colder air will be the biggest change for most people today. High temperatures will only be around 35-40° this afternoon.

The air starts warming tomorrow into Saturday. Clouds will still be around Friday, but temperatures should hit 50°.

Saturday, blustery south winds will push temperatures all the way near 70°!

This will be part of an approaching low pressure center. This low will pull a cold front through Saturday evening, sparking some showers & storms.

Some of these storms could be severe, with strong straight-line wind gusts being the main threat to watch for.