Four Days, Two Records

Over the past few days, the Quad Cities experienced some rather cool days.

This morning we hit another record low, the previous record set back in 1960 had 33ºF as the coldest temperature for today.

This morning however, we hit a low of 31ºF here in the Quad Cities, topping the previous record!

This morning was not the only new record set recently. Saturday saw another new record set for the coldest low temperature! For May 9th the previous record was 30ºF, set back in 1983, but Saturday morning saw a low of 28ºF.

Although the past week has been rather cool, high temperatures well below average with overnight lows near record temperatures.

If you’re ready to be done with the cold temperatures, you’re in luck! Over the next week highs are expected to rise back into the upper 60s and low 70s!