Freeze Watch: Chilly temps arrive tomorrow

After mild, sunny days earlier this week, and some clouds & showers today, a burst of chilly air is set to move in for Friday.

A potent cold front will push across the QCA late tonight & early Friday morning. For most people, Friday morning will be the warmest part of the day.

Temperatures will be falling from the 50s early in the morning, into the 40s by afternoon, & towards the 30s Friday night.

Winds will also be blustery, leading to afternoon wind chills in the upper 30s. Wind chills Friday night into early Saturday will plummet into the 20s!

Because of air temperatures dropping toward the 32° mark, a Freeze Watch is in effect for Friday night.

Outdoor plants should be covered up or brought inside. In fact, it’s probably a good idea to cover up any plants Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

Some more showers and a few isolated rumbles of thunder are likely tonight. Rain chances on Friday will be mainly during the morning.