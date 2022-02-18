We’ve got one more shot at snow in the QC before the weekend.

Most of today will be sunny, with blustery winds bringing back some milder air. Highs will be in the 30s this afternoon, with winds gusting above 30 mph at times.

Clouds will advance back in this evening along a cold front. Coming from the northwest, this front will cross the QCA from about 6-10 PM, bringing fast-moving snow showers.

Most spots will only get a dusting. The biggest impact will be low visibility or even brief whiteout conditions.

Skies will clear back out overnight, leading to cold sunshine Saturday. Highs in the 20s will feel like the 10s.

Sunday brings another strong southwesterly breeze and temperatures topping 50°!