It was nice to see some sunshine for the Quad Cities today. The area is expected to have 2 rounds of showers and storms tomorrow. The first round early tomorrow morning that could impact the morning commuters. These storms could produce strong winds and hail. However, the Storm Prediction Center has also issued a slight risk for tomorrow. The entire viewing area is under this risk. If more storms do fire up, they can produce damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. It will definitely be an active 24 to 36 hours for parts of the Midwest.