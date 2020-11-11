From 74 to 24 degrees in 12 hours

Local 4 Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray summed up how the weather changed over 12 hours in a simple gif from “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

The Quad Cities set a record high at 74 degrees, but after severe storms rolled through, it got a lot colder — down to 24 degrees with the wind chill by 2 a.m.

2pm – record high: 74°

2am – Wind chill: 24° pic.twitter.com/vGrkElKiA2 — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) November 11, 2020

