After yesterday’s weather moved through the state of Iowa, two tornadoes were confirmed south of Des Moines. One in Lucas County rated at an EF-2, the other in Whiteside rated at an EF-3.

By the time the line of storms got to the Quad Cities we had a handful of tornado warnings. It wasn’t until today that preliminary damage assessments confirmed 2 tornadoes briefly touching down in the Quad Cities Metro Area. Here is a look at where those were and their info.

Warmer air and severe storms are usually a clear sign that spring has arrived, but that is not the case for us this week.

Overnight tonight, another low pressure system will pass by to our south, but because of the cold air mass in place we will not be seeing rain. Instead snow showers arriving overnight will become likely.

For now here is a look at what we are expected for snow totals as you are waking up Monday morning.