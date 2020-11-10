Front brings chance of severe storms, rain, & cold

The 70s & sunshine are finally leaving today, thanks to a cold front heading into the QCA.

Gusty Winds

Even before today’s front arrives, winds will be strong. Expect gusts from the south of 45 mph at times.

Severe Storms

Showers & even some thunderstorms will spread into eastern Iowa & northwestern Illinois late this morning and into the afternoon. During the afternoon, a low pressure center arriving along the cold front will create favorable conditions for fast-moving storms.

Possible threats are damaging winds & isolated tornadoes.

Rainfall

This will also be the QCA’s first rainfall in a while. Totals will be in the neighborhood of 0.5″ to 1.0″. Highest amounts will likely be in eastern Iowa.

Temperatures

The cold front will slowly travel eastward toward the Mississippi this morning. Here in the Quad Cities, that means stable temperatures in 60s to near 70°, then readings falling through the day.

As the front slides across the area, readings will drop through the 60s, 50s, & into the 40s this evening. Expect low temperatures tomorrow morning around 30-35°.