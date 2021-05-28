Frost potential follows damp, cool Friday

The calendar says it’s almost June, but our weather more resembles March as we near Memorial Day.

Skies will remain cloudy for most of today. A few light showers will develop later this morning into this afternoon.

Rain amounts will be light, generally under one-tenth of an inch.

The clouds, showers, and winds around 15-20 mph will keep temperatures cool. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50°.

The QC’s record cold high is 49° for May 28th.

Skies will clear tonight, and cold, high pressure will build in from the north. Temperatures will drop into the 35-40° range by Saturday morning. Frost will be possible along & north of I-80.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks better, just cooler than normal.