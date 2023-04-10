Geneseo Municipal Utilities has earned national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2022. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association (APPA), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities, according to a news release.

APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service. Once per year, APPA’s Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.

Geneseo is in the top quartile (25%) of utilities for System Average Interruption Duration based on data from 2017 – 2021, thereby qualifying for the 2022 Certificate of Excellence in Reliability nationwide. In the year 2022 specifically, Geneseo’s average outage lasted for 40 minutes, the release says.

“We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep Geneseo powered,” said Eric Rowold, director of electrical operations.

Brandon Maeglin, city administrator, added, “The two recent significant weather events, including a confirmed EF-2 tornado within city limits, have highlighted the value of Geneseo having our own electric distribution system and power generation facility in town. We are pleased to receive this recognition and couldn’t be prouder of the employees that have built this into one of the country’s most reliable electric utility systems.”