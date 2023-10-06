The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time. But really, wear something warm today because temps out the door are in the lower 40’s. It will be a textbook fall day as highs climb into the upper 50’s with a chance for rain. Winds will also be in the mix as we can see winds top out at 20 mph with gusts reaching 25-30mph.

Heading into your Saturday, it will be a cold morning with temps in the 30’s. We will begin to warm up to the upper 50’s under a mostly sunny sky.

60’s return to the forecast next week.