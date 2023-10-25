Today was a really gloomy day across the area. Although there hasn’t been any strong showers, we’ve had light showers throughout the evening hours. We are forecasted to have more rain later tonight in which some areas could have a few thunderstorms.

Temperatures have been pretty mild lately. Today temperatures have been in the 60s for the most part. Although the temperatures are in the 60s, the amount of moisture in the area is making it feel muggy. Some areas this evening did have low visibility because of the fog that was formed.