Good morning and happy Wednesday. We are tracking cloudy skies and rain chances for Wednesday. As the day progresses, scattered rain chances will increase with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs will top out today in the mid to lower 50’s.

Strong Storms: A cold front will then slide through during the overnight hours and a few storms will fire due to this. These storms could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and heavy rain being the primary concern. The timing of the storms will be mainly after midnight through 6 am.

A few showers will be possible Thursday morning but we are expected to dry out by the afternoon. Temps will be slightly cooler with temps in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.