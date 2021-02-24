Goodbye snow, hello spring

Finally, temperatures have returned to normal, even though our normals feel like spring!

As nice as the weather is, this will mean a lot of that snow will be going away.

Our peak snow depth was on February 16th and 18th with a depth of 15 inches. Today we are down to 9 inches in the Quad Cities!

Cold temperatures kept most of the snowpack down. Now with temps well above freezing, we are seeing more and more of that snow melting.

This is an look at the snow melt in our area from the Office of Water Prediction. Just in the past 24 hours we’ve seen around 0.39 and 0.98 inches of water melting, which roughtly equates to 2 inches of melted snow.

As of today (Feb. 24th) our snow depth is at 9 inches, which is down from the earlier this week where the depth was at a foot.

More melting is on the way this week! Temperatures over the next 10 days will stay close to the mid-40s, offering a lot more snowmelt!

I would not be surprised to see most of the snow gone by the end of the first week of March!