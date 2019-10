Hold onto your hat, and keep both hands on the wheel. It’s going to be blustery around the QCA tonight and tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Monday night through Tuesday afternoon for mainly western sections of the area.

Winds will be sustained around 20 mph, with gusts upwards of 45 mph at times.

The breeze will gradually die down by Tuesday night.

Clouds are expected into Tuesday, with a brief shower possible north of the Quad Cities tonight.