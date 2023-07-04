It will be a hot and humid July 4th! Highs are expected to climb into the mid 90’s under a mostly sunny sky. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon but most of us will stay dry.

Tomorrow we are tracking a cold front that will fire up storms in the late morning and afternoon hours on Wednesday. Some storms could produce damaging winds and large hail so a slight risk has been issued for the QCA.

Expect cooler temps for the opening rounds of the JDC Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies. Our next storm chance will be this weekend.