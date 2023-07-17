Good Monday morning in the QCA! Heading out the door, temps will range from the lower 70’s to mid 60’s. Clouds will be around through the morning but you can expect the sun to come out this afternoon!

The haze and smoke will stick around through the morning but as the front is sliding through the QCA, things will clear out this afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will climb into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

Heading into Tuesday, we can expect to see less smoke and more sunshine! Highs will climb into the lower 80’s but there is a slight chance for a shower or two SW of the QC.