Heading for records today, then rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Even more heat is on the way today in the QCA.

Parts of the area topped the mid-80s on Monday & will likely be even warmer this afternoon.

Here in the QC, that means near-record territory. QC Airport’s record high for April 27th is 86°.

Remember, just last week we were setting daily record lows in the upper 20s.

The next chance of rain arrives for some late tonight. A couple showers & thunderstorms are possible after midnight, then scattered showers during the day Wednesday.

There’s a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, then showers into early Thursday.

Wednesday & Thursday’s rain chances are most likely south of the Quad Cities.

Cooler, drier air settles in by Friday, when high temperatures will be in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On and Off the Radar

More Weather Blog

On and Off The Radar

More Weather Blog