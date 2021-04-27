Heading for records today, then rain

Even more heat is on the way today in the QCA.

Parts of the area topped the mid-80s on Monday & will likely be even warmer this afternoon.

Here in the QC, that means near-record territory. QC Airport’s record high for April 27th is 86°.

Remember, just last week we were setting daily record lows in the upper 20s.

The next chance of rain arrives for some late tonight. A couple showers & thunderstorms are possible after midnight, then scattered showers during the day Wednesday.

There’s a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, then showers into early Thursday.

Wednesday & Thursday’s rain chances are most likely south of the Quad Cities.

Cooler, drier air settles in by Friday, when high temperatures will be in the 60s.