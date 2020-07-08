Heat advisory has been issued for today

We have had a hot week so far, today looking to be the 7th day in a row with highs in the 90s.

But today will feel extra warm, highs are expected to rise to 94 degrees this afternoon. Because of the humidity today, the heat indices (feel like temps) will be rising to 100-105 degrees.

This can be dangerous for extended exposure to these temperatures, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur at these temps. These are common symptoms to look our for if you or anyone happens to be experiencing any of these symptoms.

Make sure to stay hydrated today and avoid the heat as much as you can today!