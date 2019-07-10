Heat Advisory: How hot does this afternoon look?

If you haven’t already felt it outside, an afternoon of heat indices in the triple digits is expected across much of QCA.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas mainly south and east of the metro Quad Cities through this evening.

This is where heat indices (feels-like temperatures) will approach 100° during the afternoon.

Farther north and west, drier air will be pushing in, causing less muggy conditions.

As usual, avoid leaving pets or people in cars, don’t overexert yourself outside, and hydrate through the rest of the day!