HEAT WAVE COMING! A Heat Advisory has been issued for the QCA until Thursday night. Everything is on track for our hottest and most humid week this year. We will kick things off this morning in the lower to mid-70s across the QCA and feel-like temps are already in the lower 80’s.

Highs will be close to 100° with heat index readings in the triple digits. Our next chance for storms will arrive on Friday. Some storms could pack a punch as half of the QCA is under a level 2 risk for severe storms. Winds and hail are the primary concerns.