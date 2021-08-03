Heat and humidity to return

Since last Friday temperatures have been in the lower 80s and upper 70s and have felt pretty nice.

As we continue through the work week we will continue to have great weather!

The reason for our weeklong cooldown is due to a blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere.

High pressure over the Atlantic and over the Rockies started to pinch the jet stream south. This in turn brought cool and drier air with it!

Unfortunately, it is still August, and the temperatures we’ve had are below normal. By the end of the week, a small upper-level disturbance will ride down the trough to our west and bring a chance for some overnight showers Thursday and into Friday morning. Another round is expected to arrive by Sunday.

By the end of the week, the jet stream will begin to push further North again bringing more heat with it. Coupled with southerly winds and the good ole “corn sweat” we will see the humidity rise as well. This will make for another hot weekend for us with temps back into the 90s and the heat index possibly in the triple digits once again.