Heat builds into this weekend

Wednesday’s rain is gone, and we’ll be replacing it with sunshine today.

More blue skies means warmer temperatures as well. Most of the QCA will enjoy highs in the mid-80s this afternoon.

Starting Friday, heat and humidity steadily ramps up into this weekend.

The potent mix will drive heat index values above 100° Saturday afternoon.

Skies will stay mainly dry much of the next few days. Showers and storms are possible late Friday into early Saturday, then again on Sunday.

Sunday’s rain chance is tied to an arriving front that will bring relief from the heat.