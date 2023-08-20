The heat is back in the area. Just about the entire viewing area is under an Excessive Heat Warning until Wednesday evening. There is an Excessive Heat Watch for Jackson, Jo Daviess, and Carrol counties. With temperatures and heat index values rising in the next couple of days, the National Weather Service could upgrade those areas to a warning.

Temperatures as of Sunday evening are still very hot. It is 92° with a heat index value of 105° for the Quad Cities. Tonight is expected to be a warm night for most of the area with low in the 70s.