Heat wave sets new records in QC

Despite the ugly afternoons feeling like 110°+, the record-setting warmth of our latest heat wave actually took place at night.

Temperatures in the QC on Friday never dropped below 81°, breaking the old warmest overnight low on that date of 80° in 2011.

Similarly on Saturday, readings never dipped below 80° (old record of 78° in 2011). Both nights were 15°+ above normal.

Not impressed? If temperatures had been 15° above average on Friday & Saturday afternoon instead of night, our highs would’ve been around 101°, instead of 96-97°.

Because water holds heat, the intense humidity prevented any sort of cool-down during the night. Without a cool-down, there’s no break in between hot days.

