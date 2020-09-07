Heavy rain and cool air move in this week

Following Sunday’s impressive rainfall, the QCA is in for more soaking starting Monday night.

A stationary boundary will set up just southeast of the area this week. Several systems moving in will pull Gulf moisture up over the boundary, possibly dumping 2-3″ of rain.

An average September only brings 3″ of rain during the whole month.

Temperatures will also drop, thanks to the showers/storms, clouds, and cooler air sinking in north of the boundary.

Starting Tuesday, most of the QCA will see highs only in the 60s. Parts of eastern Iowa will be stuck in the 50s.

The weather starts to dry & warm some by the upcoming weekend.