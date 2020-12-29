Heavy snow and ice today into tonight

This forecast is current as of Tuesday morning, December 29th.

Depending which part of the QCA you’re in, either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today for snow & ice.

What to Know

  • Snow will arrive in the area this afternoon & accumulate into this evening
  • South of Hwy. 30, snow will transition to sleet, then freezing rain during the evening into tonight
  • Snow amounts along the I-80 corridor are uncertain, depending how fast the snow to ice transition happens

Snow starts up in the Quad Cities around 2-4 PM, then continues until 7-8 PM before transitioning to sleet, then freezing rain.

Areas south of I-80 could see 0.1-0.2″ of an icy glaze during the evening & overnight.

The precipitation will taper off into tomorrow morning as some light rain or drizzle.

Travel will be treacherous this evening into tomorrow morning, due to heavy snow, then freezing rain.

