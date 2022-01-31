This forecast is current as of Monday morning, January 31st.
Mild air will spread into the Quad-City area today & tomorrow, but snow takes over as the main story by Tuesday.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued along/south of Hwy. 34 for Tuesday night through Thursday.
Here’s what we know about this winter storm:
- Rain/wintry mix is possible south of the QC metro Tuesday afternoon
- Mix will change over to snow Tuesday night, continuing on-and-off into Thursday
- Several inches of accumulation is likely along/south of Hwy. 34
- Totals are very uncertain between Hwy. 34 and I-80 due to dry air coming from the north