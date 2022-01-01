As expected heavy snow has now started falling in the Quad Cities and for areas South of I-80. This heavy snow will continue at times this afternoon and early this evening. Snow total forecasts are still in line with the forecasts from earlier this week.

That means the Quad Cities is looking at 6-8″ of snow by later tonight.

North winds will gust to 30 miles per hour later tonight and that will cause additional problems on roads that travel from East to West and vice versa.

Wind chills are set to drop below zero this afternoon and bottom out around 20 below later tonight and Sunday morning.