Heavy snow possible Thursday night

After Tuesday night’s snow, another, stronger burst of winter is on the way for the QCA.

Accumulating snow will start up Thursday evening, lasting into early Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning takes effect at 4:00 PM today in southeast Iowa, where the snow will arrive first, and lasts until 10:00 AM tomorrow in Illinois.

The heaviest snow will accumulate south of the Quad Cities, where at least 4″ is likely, with even higher amounts very possible.

This snow will be wet & heavy, which could cause problems for tree branches and power lines. Winds won’t be terribly gusty, but there should be enough snow & slush early Friday to cause some treacherous travel, especially south of I-80.

Temperatures will finally head back into the 50s to near 60° this weekend, so this snow won’t be around long.